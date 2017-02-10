The 10 Biggest Moves in the January Transfer Window

It was a relatively quiet January transfer window in England, with the big guns electing to keep their stash in the bank and make do with the players at their disposal.
Most of the deals were done by the mid-table and lower league clubs, as they struggle to secure their place among the elite next season. Below are ten notable moves from the recent January transfer window.
10Jose Fonte (Southampton to West Ham)
The experienced Portuguese defender in search for one last payday swapped the relative stability of Southampton for the uncertainty of West Ham in a £8 million pound deal.
The drama for the European Championship winning defender was almost immediate, as he played his part in a comprehensive 3-1 win over his former club only two weeks after the transfer.