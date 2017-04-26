Parachinar – At least 14 people, including four children and five women, were killed and nine others injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) targeted a passenger van in Kurram Agency on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the vehicle was in route to Sadda town from Godar area of Kurram Agency when it was struck by a remote-controlled bomb near Pato Kot area.

Resultantly, a woman was killed on the spot while 22 others sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Agency Headquarters Hospital in Parachinar, where 13 of them succumbed to their wounds.

Those killed also include four personnel of paramilitary Khassadar force, who were traveling to Sadda town to perform their duties in census campaign.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari, interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan and other political leaders have strongly condemned the blast and expressed grief over the loss of lives.

Outlawed Jamatul Ahrar, a splinter group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militant group had also taken the credit of a suicide bombing outside an Imambargah in Parachinar last month, which killed 28 people and of a deadly explosion in the vegetable market in the same city in January which claimed 25 lives.