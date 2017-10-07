2nd Test: Karunaratne Puts Sri Lanka in Control

Dubai – Opener Dimuth Karunaratne struck a brilliant unbeaten hundred to help Sri Lanka claim the honours of the opening day of the second day-night Test in Dubai on Friday.

The left-hander (133 not out) combined with skipper Dinesh Chandiamal (49 not out) for an unbroken stand of 118 runs as the visitors reached 243-3 after electing to bat on a flat pitch of Dubai Cricket Stadium.

Karunaratne brought up his seventh Test hundred in style, hitting paceman Mohammad Amir for two successive boundaries.

His unconquered 381-minute knock features 15 four and a six.

Karunaratne was dismissed for 93 in the first Test in Abu Dhabi, where Sri Lanka secure a dramatic 21-run win to go up 1-0 in the two-match series.

Chandimal, who had struck 155 not out in the first Test, continued his fine form with another painstaking knock.

“It’s satisfying to score a hundred. I missed that chance in Abu Dhabi. It was tough to bat early on, but once I had my eyes set in I batted with confidence,” said Karunaratne.

“It was nice to have a good partnership with Chandimal, and that has given us a good score which we need to build on tomorrow,”

Karunaratne and Kaushal Silva (27) delivered Sri Lanka a steady 63-run opening stand. The partnership ended when Silva was caught behind the stumps by Sarfraz Ahmed off leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

Debutant Sadeera Samarawickrama hit a quick-fire 35-ball 38 with the help of five boundaries and a six before popping a return catch to Amir.

Kusal Mendis was caught by Asad Shafiq in the slip one off Shah in the next over.

Amir walked off to pavilion in the middle of his 17th over after sustaining discomfort.

The Test series between the two sides will be followed by five ODIs and three T20 Internationals.