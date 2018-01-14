How times change. Actually, how quickly does time change? Just at the end of last season, Real Madrid were on the pinnacle of the football while celebrating a double. The way they were playing and the players that they have—coupled with the signings made by the Blancos in the summer—only led to one direction: top.

However, some poor decision in the summer has seen the club fall from grace. Zidane’s trust in Karim Benzema led the French manager to not sign a single striker in the squad, which has perhaps cost the Galacticos a bunch.

Also, the French legend’s lack of faith in his new signings has also seen him not rotate like he did last season, something that has also hurt the club a lot. For the Blancos to salvage anything from this season, they will need to make use of the winter window—and here are three players they should sign.

Timo Werner

By now, the whole footballing world unitedly agrees that Real Madrid need a striker—something that Zidane has seemingly not yet completely grasped. However, the pressure from the board and Benzema’s lack of form might finally have Zidane’s hand tied—which could open the door for new strikers in the team.

The first player that Madrid should target in this regard is RB Leipzig’s star youngster, 21-year-old Timo Werner. The talented German scored 21 goals from 32 games last season and is already on 12 from 23 games this season.

With age on his side, he is the perfect player for Madrid—someone who could be nurtured according to the ethos of the club.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

The goalkeeping conundrum has been lurking over the Blancos for over a year now. While Keylor Navas did exceptionally well in the final half of the season to help the Blancos win the Champions League and the league, he was erratic for most of it.

The best example to use here would be the Costa Rican’s performance against Barcelona. He made some stunning saves to deny the Catalans the goal. However, Suarez’s goal in the game could have been saved as it went underneath of him.

Navas is a great goalkeeper, but the lack of consistency is a concern for the Galacticos, which is why they should sign Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Atheltic shot-stopper has been in tremendous form this season and has everything to become Spain’s next #1.

Mauro Icardi

The truth is that both Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo haven’t been all too convincing this season. Both of them are in their 30s and have served the club for long enough. The Blancos now have to look for players who could be eased into the team take over their roles.

As a result, the other striker that Real Madrid could sign is Inter’s Mauro Icardi. The Argentine forward is slowly becoming a beast of a player, leading Inter from the front while scoring 17 goals from 21 games this season.

The Galacticos have been linked with the forward, but only time could tell whether he will actually don the colours of the Merengues.