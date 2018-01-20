Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon. By the age of 18, he had already played in 3 different setups before joining Manchester United. After that, he was acquired by Real Madrid. In his time with the Blancos, he won 4 Ballon d’Ors, 2 league titles and 3 Champions League crown.

Ronaldo is also Madrid’s highest goalscorer of all time, scoring 422 goals from 418 games. He played a huge role in bringing success to the club in the last 4 years and will always be regarded as one of Madrid’s finest players.

However, it is time for the club to sell him. This might sound very harsh, but everything has to come to an end sometimes.

Here are 3 reasons why the club should consider selling Ronaldo.

#1 Age

Cristiano Ronaldo will turn 33 next month. After turning 32, the Portuguese won everything at club level—apart from the Copa Del Rey—and also FIFA’s Best Player award and the Ballon d’Or. However, he is not going to repeat the feat this year.

Age will always find a way to catch up with everyone, no matter how good they might be. The Portuguese has served for a longer time than expected, but this season is perhaps the one where he begins his journey towards the bottom.

He has been highly inconsistent this season and missing a lot more chances than he usually does. He has also lost a lot of speed and doesn’t have that aura about him anymore.

#2 Unnecessary demands

There is no doubt that he is a Real Madrid legend and deserves to end his career at the Bernabeu. It would have been really possible did he not make unnecessary demands like the reports claim. After the renewal of Messi, the Portuguese has fallen behind the Argentine regarding wages and wants parity with him.

This would have been a reasonable demand if he was playing at that level. However, he has not been even in the top 50 this season and, as a result, doesn’t really deserve a pay rise. The respectable thing to do now would be to stay content with his current contract, but by the looks of it, he just won’t be.

#3 Huge wages

The former Manchester United star is on a contract that pays him £365,000-per-week AFTER TAX. For someone who is going to be 33 next month, it is quite astounding that he earns so much. He is not one to get better with age, so getting him off the wage bill will allow Madrid to sign other stars and not mess up the wage bill.

One of the main reasons why Kylian Mbappe wasn’t signed was due to the teenager’s wage demands. If Ronaldo is sold, Madrid can finally accommodate the Frenchman or his Brazilian team-mate Neymar. He has 3.5 years left in his contract and selling him this summer will save Madrid around €96 million and that is a lot of money.