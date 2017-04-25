Real Madrid’s title bid was dealt a major blow after their 3-2 defeat at the hands of bitter rivals Barcelona on Sunday.

With Los Blancos having played a game less, they still have an edge in the title race. We take a look at why the 11 time European Champions will bounce back starting from tomorrow against Deportivo La Coruna.

The one-game less factor

If there’s one huge factor that will keep playing on Real Madrid players’ and coaches’ minds after their defeat against bitter rivals Barcelona, it’s the fact that they have a game in hand.

This directly means if Real Madrid are to win all their remaining seven matches they will end up as 2016/2017 Spanish La Liga champions irrespective of Barcelona’s results.

Thus, Real Madrid will treat all their remaining games like Cup finals which will definitely give them that extra boost considering a slip up might see Barcelona clinch the title.

Ronaldo will take up Messi’s challenge

These two players who have dominated world football for a decade now, don’t look like slowing down. Whenever one does something amazing, the other one takes up the challenge and produces a masterclass.

During Sunday’s El Clasico Lionel Messi who has endured a disappointing few weeks which culminated in Barcelona’s exit from the UEFA Champions League provided a superb feat, scoring two stunners to help the Catalans win while Ronaldo on the other end had a day to forget.

But as we all know, Ronaldo will look to bounce back against Deportivo to prove he’s better than Messi, which should give Real Madrid a bit extra going forward.

Deportivo going through their own issues

Many believe Deportivo La Coruna is one of the best teams for Real Madrid to face as they look to bounce back considering the Galicia-based side are going through rough times at the moment, having lost five of their last eight games

Placed 16th in the La Liga table, just a few points above the relegation zone, Real Madrid will exploit all the available weaknesses in the side to bounce back in immense fashion.

Massive statement of intent

Winning their next game against Deportivo will go a long way to show that Real Madrid are serious about winning the top flight title and will also signify to rivals Barcelona that they mean business as the competition goes to the wire.

Should Real Madrid falter in this game, it will not only give Barcelona an edge but will also be a huge psychological blow to their target of doing a double with the UEFA Champions League also on the radar.