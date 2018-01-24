Burnley have completed the signing of Everton winger Aaron Lennon after he was surplus to requirements since Everton signed Theo Walcott for £20 million in the January transfer window. But can the former Tottenham Hotspur man bring back the form for Sean Dyche’s men?

Burnley are by no means having a miserable season; in fact, they are playing above all expectations. However, recently their form has been less than desirable especially at home where they were so formidable last season. But the Lancashire side have not tasted victory since they beat Stoke City on 12th December thanks to a late Ashley Barnes goal.

So that is seven games without a win. It is excusable to drop points to Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool but games against Huddersfield Town, Crystal Palace and Brighton are less forgivable. These are the vital games they need to be winning and with someone like Lennon’s experience he can help grab those much needed three points instead of settling with just one.

It seems a lifetime ago since Lennon picked up his final 21st cap in 2013, but the former Leeds man still feels he has plenty to offer. The winger is still only 30 years old and arrives with a wealth of experience having notched up 342 Premier League appearances 33 goals to go with it.

Despite his recent troubles off the field, Lennon was detained under the mental health act in May, but he has come back stronger, and his strength is admirable. He has fought against adversity to prove he is still capable of playing in the top flight. He has shown commitment and ambition to want to continue playing football rather than collect his pay cheque at Everton.

Burnley are known for being a strong side, and despite his physical size, Lennon does not duck out of a challenge. He will go in for a tackle with as much gusto as a Gennaro Gatusso/ Roy Keane hybrid. Some of his pace may have gone, but he can still produce an attacking wide outlet having contributed two assists already in the handful of Everton games he has appeared in this season.

He will want to be more productive in front of goal and reproduce the same form he had in his first full season at Everton when he grabbed five goals for his side.

With big games coming up against Newcastle United, Swansea City and Southampton the Burnley faithful will be hoping that Lennon can produce the tricky wide player we have seen over the years to help them win and perhaps even push for a Europa League place. Imagine little old Burnley in Europe.