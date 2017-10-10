AC Issues Perpetual Arrest Warrants for Hassan, Hussain

Islamabad– Declaring Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz as proclaimed offenders, an accountability court (AC) here on Monday issued perpetual arrest warrants for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sons

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing of corruption references against the members of Sharif family filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Ex-PM Nawaz’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar appeared in the court, but Hassan and Hussain failed to turn up again, despite issuance of arrest warrants against them.

The court directed Maryam to ensure his appearance in the court on the future hearings and directed her to submit a surety bond worth Rs5 million.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry submitted the bond on her behalf.

The NAB authorities provided the copies of the references to Safdar and Maryam.

The NAB authorities had arrested Safdar late on Sunday night when he landed at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport on his return from London.

During the hearing, he filed a bail plea in the court, which was opposed by NAB.

AC, however, accepted his plea and directed him to submit a surety bond of Rs5 million. He was released from the custody of NAB authorities after the submission of the bond by PML-N leader Rab Nawaz Abbasi.

Judge Muhammad Bashir expressed displeasure over the non-appearance of Hassan and Hussain despite repeated summons and declared them absconders in the case.

The court also separated the trial of ex-premier’s sons from other members of the family.

The court later adjourned the hearing of the case until October 13.

Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris filed a petition seeking exemption of his client from the appearance in the court as the former premier is currently in London, where his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The medical report of Begum Kulsoom was also submitted to the court.

Haris pleaded the court to grant a 15-day exemption to his client or either adjourned the hearing of the case for that period.

Judge Muhammad Bashir, however, observed that an identical petition is already pending in the court.