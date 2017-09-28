Accountability Court Indicts Ishaq Dar in Corruption Case

Islamabad — An accountability court (AC) here Wednesday indicted Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a corruption reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and summoned two prosecution witnesses.

AC Judge Mohammad Bashir heard the reference against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader in which he has been alleged of holding assets and funds beyond his known sources of income.

The minister has pleaded not guilty to the allegations levelled at him.

During the hearing, Dar’s counsel Amjad Pervez Malik requested the court to adjourn the indictment of his client, contending according to NAB laws, charges against an accused can be only framed after at least seven of his appearance in the court.

Malik said NAB has filed an interim reference against his client he shouldn’t be indicted until a full reference is lodged.

Judge Mohammad Bashir, however, rejected his plea indicted his client.

NAB prosecutor told the court an accused could be indicted within seven days after he is provided with the copies of the reference. The watchdog also submitted the list of 28 prosecution witnesses in the court.

The court has summoned two witnesses– Tariq Javed and Ishtiaq Ali — on the next hearing on October 4. Both witnesses are bank employees and belong to Lahore.

Dar also submitted surety bonds worth Rs 0.5 million in the court.

Stringent security arraignments were made around Federal Judicial Complex Building on occasion of Dar’s appearance, and media persons and PML-N’s lawyers were not allowed to enter the court premises.

Even Dar wasn’t able to enter from the front gate, and he was taken to court from back gate.

NAB prosecutor Imran Shafique and deputy prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi were also barred from entering the court by the police.

PML-N’s lawyers entered the court premises by jumping over the front gate.