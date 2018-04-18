Alternative TOTY to the PFA’s Team of the Year 2017/18

The Professional Footballers’ Association Players’ have named their team of the year for the 2017/18 season. The line-up includes five Manchester City players, three Tottenham players and one player each from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Do you agree with the line-up? I don’t because there were a few notable names left out in my humble opinion. The only two players that had to be kept the same were Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah.

Here’s an alternative TOTY for you to feast your eyes on.