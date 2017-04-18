In Pakistan, we are all well-aware of how terrible summer season can turn out to be. With temperatures soaring high, the need to depend on air conditioners becomes a necessity, and that is when you get to see many people rushing to buy a brand new air conditioner. However, smart living is a concept that is growing strong in Pakistan, as most homeowners are turning to smarter option for their homes.

Usually, the cost of cooling a home or an office space takes up a significant portion of any owner’s monthly expense. Wi-Fi controlled air conditioners are modern wonders that help to give property or homeowners the ability to improve the efficiency of their spaces by having access to cooling controls over the web.

Smart homes are contemporary homes that have smart equipment such as ICEAGE Wi-Fi air conditioners, which have accessible controls via the internet and enabled through computers, tablets, or smartphones. They allow owners to monitor the temperatures, manage the energy consumption and provide optimal comfort and efficiency. This year, here are some of the benefits of having a smart Wi-Fi controlled Air Conditioner in your home.

1. Control Over Temperature Even from Outdoors

Using smart air conditioners comes with a big plus point, and that is having control. Being able to control and mange your Wi-Fi through one interface is a huge step forward for technology and home management in Pakistan. When you own a Smart Air Conditioner, you can just connect it to your Smartphone or tablet and tap into it for different functions.

You can always pre-cool a room before you step into it, but with a Wi-Fi AC, you have the added benefit of operating it from outside your home. This way, you can cool the entire home to a comfortable temperature as soon as you step into your home from a hot summer day. Activating you’re a remotely over Wi-FI also has another benefit, and that’s convenience for elder people who have mobility issues.

2. Auto-Restart Capability

Another advantage of a Wi-Fi AC is its auto-restart capability. With this feature, you can restore the settings of the AC, unlike a standard split AC, which requires manual operations. Auto start technology helps homeowners to avoid the hassle of restarting their air conditioner as per your requirement and provides comfort, cooling during an uneventful fluctuation of power. With this feature, such AC’s protect themselves from any fluctuation in voltage, hence preventing the breakdown of the appliance.

3. Energy Efficient

When many people live in a home, their mobility (coming and going), at all times means that the chance of leaving the air conditioner on all day is inevitable. You can put less strain on the grid and be more energy efficient by operating the AC remotely via your mobile at particular times. You can adjust the control by setting a timer when you head out. Smart air conditioners also enable you to view the energy usage information and pre-set the power consumption. If you reach your limit, you can also receive an alert.

Features of a Good Wi-Fi Air Conditioner

A good Wi-Fi conditioner should have available features:

While all Wi-Fi air conditioner units should carry a basic set of features such as Wi-Fi controls, timer setups, and temperature readouts that are not all they can do.

You have to keep an eye out for energy added and energy saving features and scheduling apps that run your AC in the background. Even while you are not at home, you can set your mobiles to tell the unit exactly what to do when you are not around (for example auto on/off).

Mobile Compatibility

Wi-Fi conditioners must be mobile compatible and allow you to connect to any mobile or tablet remotely.

There is no need to worry whether your Smartphone will be compatible or not. These units are always compatible with Android devices and iOS.

Ease of Use

Another reason why you should choose a Wi-Fi enabled air conditioner over the classic designs is the ease of use. Whether you are a few feet away or a hundred miles away from your couch, this smart equipment offers a convenient way to monitor and change the temperature stats in any room from the comfort of your mobile device.

Unlike dozens of other AC systems, smart Wi-Fi air conditioners are often more affordable and last for a longer time. On average, you do not need to spend anything out of your budget. They are easy to maintain and use. If you are planning to have a smart home in Pakistan, then you should definitely install these smart units in your home. Keep the powering saving activated at all times to get a real check of the power it consumes and a lot more advantages!