The 2016/17 Bundesliga season is at the halfway point, with Bayern Munich leading the pack as expected. RB Leipzig have been the team to watch thus far, while Hertha BSC and TSG Hoffenheim have also been very impressive. Here’s our Bundesliga team of the season;

Goalkeeper

Rune Jarstein (Hertha BSC)

Hertha BSC are in the running for the Champions League places this season, in no small part due to the performances of goalkeeper Rune Jarstein. The 3rd placed club don’t score a lot, with just 24 goals in the league, but have conceded 16 goals in as many games.

The Norwegian goalkeeper has kept six clean sheets this season, with an average of 0.93 goals conceded per game, and he manages 1.87 saves per game.

Center Back

Matt Hummels (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich have been rock solid in defence, conceding just nine goals in 16 games. At the heart of that solidity is their defensive leader, Matt Hummels.

The former Borussia Dortmund defender has been a well-balanced combination of refined and combative, averaging a pass accuracy of 89%, and a tackle wins rate of 69%. He scored his only goal of the season in the 2-1 win against Bayer Leverkusen.

Benjamin Hubner (TSG Hoffenheim)

Hoffenheim’s manager Julian Nagelsmann has built a very formidable team this season, with many of his players punching above their weight. Center Back Benjamin Hubner has been at the centre of most of the good things achieved by the club so far.

Benjamin has won 53% of his tackles this season and has an average pass accuracy of 87%. His most impressive outing this season came in the 1-0 win over Hertha BSC.

Left Back

Jonas Hector (FC Cologne)

Jonas Hector had a memorable 2016, establishing himself as the first-choice left back for the German national team, then continuing his good form at his club FC Cologne.

FC Cologne are in the hunt for a Europa League place, and Jonas has been one of their better players this term. He has managed an average pass accuracy of 85%, a tackle win rate of 58%, he has also created 23 chances for his teammates.

Central Midfield

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich have had more possession than any other team in the league this season, with an average possession of 63.7%. Wonderkid Joshua Kimmich has been integral to the dominance of this Bayern midfield in his 13 league appearances.

In addition to his four league goals this season, he has a shot accuracy of 67%, a pass accuracy of 86% and has created 16 chances for his teammates.

Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich)

Much was expected from Thiago Alcantara when he made a move from Barcelona to Bayern Munich, but the evidence points to this being his best season in the colours of Bayern. This term, he has become a key cog in the Bayern machine, playing 15 of their 16 league games.

The Spanish midfielder has been amazing in most of the games this season, but his best appearance came in the 3-0 win against RB Leipzig. He has a shot accuracy of 47% this season, a pass completion rate of 90%, a tackle completion rate of 50%, in addition to his three goals and 3 assists.

Sebastien Rudy (Hoffenheim)

Sebastien Rudy has been the pivot of Hoffenheim’s impressive performances this season, contributing hugely in both the attacking and defensive aspects of the team’s game.

Although he is yet to get on the score sheet this season, he has created 26 chances for his team-mates and has three assists to his name. He also has an average pass accuracy of 79% and has won 44% of his tackles. He is by also far the most booked player on the team, with five yellow cards to his name.

Up Front

Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund)

No U-21 in Europe has been as impressive as Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele. The French forward continues to terrorise opposition defenders with his power, trickery, directness and finishing.

Ousmane Dembele has created 25 chances for his teammates this season, and his seven assists in the league are only bettered by Emil Forsberg’s 8. The 19-year-old wonder kid has scored four league goals this season, and at this moment has an average shot accuracy of 47%.

Anthony Modeste (FC Cologne)

Jonas Hector might be the defensive maverick for FC Cologne, but they are in their current league position due to the incredible form of striker Anthony Modeste.

The French-born striker has been in lethal form for his club, with 13 goals, in 16 appearances. He has an average shot accuracy of 40% and has created eight chances for his teammates. If Cologne are to qualify for Europe next season, they will need to keep Modeste fit and firing.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund)

15 games, 16 goals is how the irrepressible Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left things in the league before departing for the African Cup of Nations. The Gabon hitman has been in devastating form this season, topping the list of goalscorers.

Blessed with blistering acceleration, Aubameyang has left plenty of defenders on their heels this season, with many not knowing how best to deal with him. With a shot accuracy of 65% and a pass accuracy of 75%, Aubameyang looks set to pip rival Lewandowski to the golden boot this season.