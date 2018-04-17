Defending Champions Chelsea have not shown themselves in a good light this season, they are struggling in the league and are in real danger of missing out on a Champions League spot. They do still have a chance of finishing the season with some silverware as they contest an F.A Cup semi-final with Southampton at Wembley this Sunday. If they do lift the cup, it will be a silver lining in a disappointing season but fail to do so, and they could lose several key men.

One of the stars this season has been Brazilian winger Willian. He is just having one of his best seasons for the London club and has contributed six goals and seven assists in the Premier League. The Brazilian has the ability to flip a game on its head just like he did against Manchester United (Old Trafford) and Barcelona (Stamford Bridge), playing with 19-year old’s tenacity and is never afraid to run at his man; usually bamboozling them in the process.

The wizard has the freedom to play this year in a disappointing Chelsea side which has more cracks than an English pavement. He can bring much-needed energy to the team even when they are losing to help drag them out of a situation. Willian is exciting to watch, and you get the sense that something will come at the end of an attack when he has the ball at his feet.

His performances this year have had his former manager Jose Mourinho on high alert. Having bought the Brazilian from Anzhi Makhachkala for £30 million in 2013, the Portuguese man is obviously a fan of his work. Although he will be turning 30 in the summer, it is believed that Mourinho is making him one of his key targets for the summer and he could link up with former teammates Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic.

This would be Manchester United bringing in yet another winger though. With Mata, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez, and Ashley Young all capable of playing in that role it does raise questions as to whether this signing would be necessary and could stunt the growth of younger players like Rashford and Martial.

However, Willian is a different class of player. With his turn of pace and incisive movement, he is a real handful for defenders in the Premier League. The B is a winner as well, having won the Premier League twice with Chelsea. That is what Mourinho looks for in a player more than their ability, and he wants them to have a winning mentality and strive for success all the time.

It would be a real signing of intent for Manchester United, but it would be a departure of disaster for Chelsea. Selling to their rivals would be a real backwards step and irritate many fans who have already seen several players leave for other rival sides, whether that is in England or Europe.

If Antonio Conte is still in charge, highly unlikely, the sale of Willian would be the final straw for him, but more importantly fans may start to wonder what Roman Abramovich is thinking selling their more than likely, player of the year.