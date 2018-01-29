Child abuse is a widespread frightening phenomenon. In Pakistan, this has terrorised parents, mainly after the death of an eight-year-old girl in Kasur. Murder of Zainab and killing of two Protestants by police outraged people at large. This is not an ordinary case of abuse and murder as the girl was shoddily tortured as well.

The culprit has been captured, and investigations are currently underway. The whole nation is waiting for exemplary punishments for the criminals involved in such heinous crimes.

Going through the recent history, raising figures of child abuse are astonishing. Pakistan is one of the countries with an increasing tendency of child abuse and rape crime rate. According to a report issued by NGO SAHIL, total 1764 cases of child abuse were reported. About 11 children are abused or harassed daily in our country. Child abuse rate is higher in Punjab as compared to other provinces. Among all cases, 45% crimes were committed by acquaintances whereas 17% were strangers.

According to the fact-finding report of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Zainab was the 12th kidnapping case of minor girls since October 2017.

Kasur city has become a hub of child abuse crime where 10 killings have been reported in the radius of 10 kilometres. Amongst 10 cases of molestation, 7 were girls, and 3 were boys. The ages of victims were between 8 to 13 years. In Kasur city, most bodies of deceased minors were found in under construction houses and on garbage. In all these cases, children were abused, filmed and murdered. Beside other objectives, this filmed content is used to blackmail parents of the victims and also sold for porn.

The fact is, this is not the single case of sexual assault rather it is the continuation of criminal activities, of selling sexual content for porn. DNA and crime sense analysis show similarity with previous murders in Kasur. This continuation of crime and child abuse crime data is a huge question mark on Police performance.

According to a report, around 10 million children are affected worldwide by child abuse. The videos of child abuse, torture and murders are mainly viewed and collected by Pedophiles for self-use and trading with others. In some cases, these videos are used for preparing children for sexual abuse.

Writing more, whenever these types of cases are raised in media, Joint Investigation Teams (JIT’s) are formed, poems and articles are written, talk shows are arranged, candles are lightened, politicians take notices, protests are held, but criminals are never punished. If police capture some culprit, he is released later on, on the basis of power or political relations.

Raising more, Along with rectifications in the system, parents and teachers should also guide their children or students regarding Child abuse. Proper training sessions should be conducted for spreading the knowledge about the said among citizens. Parents should be careful enough so that no incident like this can take place. They are supposed to guide their children not to take anything nor trust on strangers, and if someone tries to abduct them, they should inform their parents. Parents should also reduce communication gap between them and children.

Concluding more, writing articles and poems, arranging talk shows, taking notice is worthless until unless the criminals are punished. These criminals should be letter marked so that no one else can have the courage to do this act of atrocity. There is no room for politics in this type of cases. Laws regarding child abuse and rape should be implemented. The police department should be proactive regarding resolving this kind of cases.

“Drastic times call for the drastic measure.” This is the right time to reform the whole system of Police investigations and interrogations.

This incident is just a tip of the iceberg. Investigations should be broadened, and this time criminals should be given exemplary punishments.