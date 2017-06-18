2

Sam Allardyce chose not to renew his contract with Crystal Palace at the end of last season after guiding them to a brilliant relegation survival against all the odds. His decision to retire as a football manager after a 26-year career means that Palace need to recruit a new manager to take them to the next level in the Premier League.

There have been many names already linked with the job at Selhurst Park, but it looks as former Leicester City manager and ex-Premier League champion, Claudio Ranieri, might be the favourite. The Italian made it very clear when he was sacked by the Foxes, just 9 months after leading them to one of the greatest sporting triumphs of all-time, that he wanted to get straight back into managing. He didn’t rule out a move to the Premier League either with Watford also linked.

Frank De Boer is also in the running for the job, and the former Netherlands manager said that he always wanted to make a move to the Premier League and now might be a perfect time. He had a brilliant record in his home country at the helm of Ajax as he led them to four consecutive Eredivisie titles but struggled recently at Inter Milan. He was removed by the Inter board after just 85 days as his side performed horrendously across all competitions.

Ranieri brought a great style of play to the King Power Stadium during his time at Leicester as well as his fantastic attitude towards the press and could bring the same to Selhurst Park. However, the rumours that he allegedly lost the dressing room at Leicester shows that he might not be capable of coping with a squad of big egos, examples of which can be seen in the Crystal Palace team.

Frank De Boer has been very successful as a player and manager in the Netherlands. However, he has always struggled while venturing outside his home country. And without sufficient proof that he can succeed at Palace, it would be a very risky appointment and could end with them in a worse situation than they were this season.

A new manager with a good attitude and good philosophies can take Palace into the top 10 especially with talented players like Wilfred Zaha and Christian Benteke at his disposal. There is also sound financial backing available for this new manager as shown by Allardyce last season while he spent more than £30 million on Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp in January.