Islamabad – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Muttahida Movement (MQM) London Chief Altaf Hussain in provocative speeches case and ordered to put the names of party’s three other leaders Dr Farooq Sattar, Amir Liaqat Hussain and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on the exit control list (ECL).

ATC had earlier issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Amir, Sattar and Siddiqui in cases related to attacks on media houses by MQM activists and facilitation of hate speech and sedition but they couldn’t be arrested after which they were declared as proclaimed offenders.

The court yesterday ordered the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case to arrest the accused within fifteen days and produce them before it.

The court then adjourned the hearing of the case until March 15.

Sources said that a letter will be written to the interior ministry on Tuesday to put the names of three leaders on ECL,

It is pertinent to mention that several cases were registered against MQM leaders across the country after Altaf’s hate speech on August 22, 2016.

After the speech, Sattar and others had disassociated from Altaf and renamed the party as MQM Pakistan.