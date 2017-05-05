Five Little Stars Ready to Shine on the Big Stage

The business end of the season is getting close, the time when big names step up to do big things. When prizes are won, and legends are born, it’s the time of the season that players and fans live for. But who are the players who will be making their names next season?
We take at look at five players, one from each of Europe’s top five leagues, who could well have their big break in the not so distant future and become superstars.
5Alexander Isak, Striker, Borussia Dortmund (17):
As with any Swedish striker, comparisons to Zlatan Ibrahimovic are never far away for Alexander Isak.
The youngster from Solna, who began his career with local club AIK, was even directly compared to the Swedish great by his AIK teammate Chinedu Obasi.
Isak burst onto the scene in the 2016 Allsvenskan season scoring ten goals in just 24 games including two in the Tvillingderbyt against local rivals Djurgården. He has since moved to Dortmund for an Allsvenskan record fee of €9 million and will be hoping to make a big impact on their first team squad next season.