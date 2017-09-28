Five Terrorists Killed in Karachi Shootout

Karachi – At least five terrorists were killed in an encounter with police on Thursday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar said.

According to Anwar, the police and intelligence office conducted a raid on an under-construction building in Sachal area of the metropolis upon receiving a tip-off about the presence of terrorists.

The terrorists opened fire on the security personnel. The police killed all five terrorists in the counterattack, he said.

Some explosions were also heard in the area during the operation, sources said.

Anwar said the slain terrorists were affiliated outlawed al Qaeda and Daesh and had been planning attacks in the city on Muharram 9 and 10.

He said the terrorists were under surveillance for the past few days, but police had to conduct the operation on emergency basis amid fear that they could flee.

He further said the terrorists were wanted to police for their involvement in attacks on Shia community and officials of law enforcement.

He said the deceased terrorists also included an expert who had made a remote-controlled car which was to be used to carry out attacks on Ashura.

The police also recovered a huge cache of ammunition, including rockets, and a motorcycle from the possession of slain terrorists.

Earlier today, Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) arrested an alleged Daesh activist during a raid in Cantt area of the city.

Speaking to media, an official of FIA’s counterterrorism department said that suspect Khalil ur Rehman conducted recruitment for the terrorist group through social media.

Rehman had been operating over 50 social media pages which were used to promote Daesh’s ideology and spread secretion violence.

The FIA officials also recovered Daesh flags and two mobile phones from his possession.

Rehman was later presented before a magistrate court, which gave the suspect in FIA’s custody on a seven-day physical remand.