Hafiz Saeed Slaps Rs 100m Defamation Notice on Khawaja Asif

Lahore – Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Mohammad Saeed on Saturday sent a Rs 100 million defamation notice to Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif for his ‘defamatory’ remarks against him.

Asif, while addressing at the Asia Society forum in New York earlier this week, had said that Saeed was one of those persons who were”darlings of Americans” in the past and had been dining and wining in the White House.

“Don’t blame us for the Haqqanis and don’t blame us for the Hafiz Saeed’s. These people were your darlings just 20 to 30 years back. They were being dined and wined in the White House, and now you say ‘go to [expletive] Pakistanis because you are nurturing these people’.” Asif had said.

The notice has been sent by Saeed’s counsel Advocate A.K. Dogar on behalf of his client.

“Saeed is respected as a deeply religious and devout Muslim. Saeed has never been near the White House, not to speak of wined and dined,” Dogar said in the notice.

“It is shocking to know that the foreign minister of my country is accusing Hafiz Mohammad Saeed of taking wine. This is abusive language and can never be used about my client.”

“This is a defamatory statement punishable under Section 500 of the Pakistan Penal Code to five years imprisonment and with a fine,” he said.

Dogar said Asif’s remarks have harmed the reputation of his client not only in Pakistan but all over the world.

He has demanded Asif to tender an apology for leveling baseless allegations against his client with 14 days or pay Rs 10 crore in damages.

Saeed, who is blamed for 2008’s Mumbai attacks that left 166 people dead and 200 others injured, was placed under house arrest in Lahore along with his four aides in January this year under the anti-terrorism act.