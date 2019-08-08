Star South Africa batsman Hashim Amla on Thursday announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket.

The 36-year-old right-hander, however, will remain available for selection in the domestic cricket and forthcoming Mzansi Super League 2019, scheduled to be held in November-December.

During an international career that spanned over one and a half-decade, he represented South Africa in 349 matches across all three formats, scoring over 18,000 runs with the help of 55 hundreds and 88 fifties.

He scored 9282 runs in 124 Tests to finish as the second leading run-scorer for his country in the format after Jacques Kallis (13,206).

He was the only South African batsman to score a triple century in Tests, having cracked an unbeaten 311 against England in The Oval, London in July 2012.

“Firstly, all Glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege,” Amla said.

He ended his ODI career as the third-leading run-getter for his country with 8113 runs, behind AB de Villiers (9,427) and Kallis (11,550). He was the quickest to accomplish 2 000, 3 000, 4 000, 5 000, 6 000 and 7 000 runs milestones in the ODIs. He also holds the record of 27 ODI hundreds for South Africa.

He, however, looked off-color in the recently-concluded ICC World Cup 2019 in England as the Proteas failed to go past the first round after managing just three wins in nine league games.

“I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love, and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Protea sun,” Amla added. “Also, My family, friends, and agent, my team mates, and every member of the support staff throughout this incredible journey.”

Amla also played 44 T20 internationals for South Africa, making 1277 runs with a highest of 97.

He also won South Africa’s Cricketer of the Year Award twice – in 2010 and 2013.