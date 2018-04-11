Last Saturday was a step in the right direction for Manchester United football club. Beating Manchester City at the Etihad 3-2 is proof that José Mourinho’s men are capable of winning the Premier League in the near future. It’s all well and good delaying your arch rivals from winning the title at your expense, but a club of United’s stature should be celebrating more than that.

In the past two seasons, José Mourinho has spent £350million at Old Trafford; such spending power should be reflected in the Red Devils’ silverware success. Next season, Manchester United must make sure we have an actual league title race.

Here’s what they need to do to make that happen.