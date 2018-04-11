Last Saturday was a step in the right direction for Manchester United football club. Beating Manchester City at the Etihad 3-2 is proof that José Mourinho’s men are capable of winning the Premier League in the near future. It’s all well and good delaying your arch rivals from winning the title at your expense, but a club of United’s stature should be celebrating more than that.
In the past two seasons, José Mourinho has spent £350million at Old Trafford; such spending power should be reflected in the Red Devils’ silverware success. Next season, Manchester United must make sure we have an actual league title race.
Here’s what they need to do to make that happen.
3Attacking Philosophy
In the second half at the Etihad, Manchester United showed the world their true attacking strength by scoring three quickfire goals at the expense of the champions-elect. When you have players like; Alexis Sánchez, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard & Juan Mata, there’s no excuse for playing defensive football. José Mourinho has the tools at his expense to dominate football with attacking football, Saturday’s result proved that.
Manchester United should be taking games to opponents by dominating possession and deploying a high defensive line. With that approach, Manchester United would control games rather than continuously chasing them.