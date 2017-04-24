Turbat – At least five people, including four Four Frontier Corps personnel, were killed and three others injured in a roadside blast inTurbat district of Balochistan on Sunday evening.

According to reports, unidentified terrorists first opened indiscriminate fire on a convoy of FC in Mata area of Turbat and then detonated an Improvised explosive device (IDE) with a remote control near their vehicle.

Resultantly, four security personnel and a passerby were killed on the spot while three others sustained injuries. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the explosion.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

A heavy contingent of FC reached the scene after the incident, cordoned-off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the assailants.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zahri and other political leaders have strongly condemned the blast and expressed grief over the loss of lives.