Imam-ul-Haq Called Up to Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday called up uncapped batsman Imam-ul-Haq for the one-day international series against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Former skipper Azhar Ali, who is recovering from a knee injury, has been left out.

21-year-old Imam, who is the nephew of former captain and current chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, made his way into the national team on the back of a string of solid performances in the domestic circuit.

The left-hander scored 848 runs at an average of 49.88 last season, with three centuries for Habib Bank Limited. He has averaged 31.84 with three fifties in 13 List A games this year.

Overall, he has scored 1744 runs at 37.10 in 31 first-class matches with the help of four tons and nine half-centuries.

Azhar’s omission is the only change in the team that won the Champions Trophy in England in June.

The first of five ODIs will be played on October 13 in Dubai.

The 50-overs series will be followed by three T20 internationals, last of which is scheduled to be played in Lahore.

The game in Lahore, however, is subject to clearance by Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) security officials.

SLC agreed to send their team to Pakistan following the successful staging of three-match T20 series between Pakistan and a World XI in Lahore last month.

The international cricket in Pakistan came to standstill militants attacked Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009, leaving eight people dead and several others, including visiting players, injured.

Zimbabwe toured Pakistan for a short limited-overs series in May 2015 to become the first full ICC member to visit the country since the attack.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are currently playing the last Test of their two-match series in Dubai.

The visitors are leading the series 1-0 after winning the opening Test in Abu Dhabi by 21 runs.

Pakistan’s ODI squad

Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan,Imamul Haq.