Iqama was Used as Excuse to Disqualify Me: Nawaz

Islamabad — Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has claimed that his disqualification through the Supreme Court was predetermined and Iqama was just made an excuse for that purpose.

Addressing a press-conference in Punjab House here on Tuesday, the former premier said that corruption of a single penny or misuse of power was proved against him in Panama Papers’ case thus iqama was used to as an excuse to disqualify him.

Nawaz questioned that how he can accept the judgment of his disqualification when it has been rejected by even the legal and constitutional experts.

He said he would contest the case of the prime ministers who failed to complete their terms.

Nawaz said he knows what his real ‘crime’ is, adding cases and trials in the past couldn’t cut him off from the people.

He said when the Supreme Court did not find proof of any wrongdoing against him, it constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) under ‘mystreious circumstances’ and monitored it.

The former PM said the same court later ordered National Accountability Court (NAB) to file references against him and his children and later took its control.

He said the same court would hear his last appeal if needed and questioned was it the adherence to the Constitution?

He said regretted that even during the dictatorship (of Pervez Musharraf) he had the right to challenge the anti-terrorism courts’ decisions against him, but in this democratic regime, he has been deprived of the right to appeal.

Nawaz thanked the people of NA-120 Lahore constituency, where his wife Begum Kalsoom Nawaz beat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rival Dr Yasmin Rashid by more than 15,000 votes in the by-polls held last week. The seat was vacated following Nawaz’s disqualification by the top court on July 28.

Earlier today, Nawaz made a brief appearance in Islamabad’s accountability court with regard to three corruption references against him filed by NAB.

He informed that his wife is undergoing cancer treatment in London after which the court permitted him to leave.