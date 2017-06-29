2

So far we have seen a number of big deals in this summer’s transfer window. With Bernardo Silva and Ederson going to Manchester City, Victor Lindelof joining up with Jose Mourinho and now Mohamed Salah joining Liverpool, we have not been short of impressive transfers in England.

Similarly, across the major European leagues, we have seen Corentin Tolisso join Bayern Munich, Youri Tielemans move to Monaco and Andre Silva join Milan.

These moves have seen vast sums of money fill club’s coffers and suggest record amounts, perhaps even world record amounts, could be spent this summer.

In Northern Europe, while the numbers are not as big, the volume is similar. Players are starting to move all over.

This week, one of the most significant moves of the window so far was sealed and has seen one of the biggest fees between Swedish clubs ever agreed.

The player in question is someone you might not have heard of, but based on his current career trajectory and his sparkling ability, you’ll be hearing more and more about him.

Kingsley Sarfo has been a revelation in this season’s Allsvenskan for newly promoted IK Sirius. His team are playing their first season in Sweden’s highest division since the 1970’s and were expected to face a tough period as they adapted to the Allsvenskan.

However, they currently sit in fifth and are having a season beyond most fans’ wildest dreams. A great deal of their success is down to the diminutive 22-year-old, Sarfo.

On the opening day of the season, Sirius played Djurgarden who had signed a number of star players including Jonas Olsson, Kim Källström and Andreas Isaksson, all players with top level international experience.

However, Sarfo outshined them all scoring twice to give Sirius a shock win and announce himself on Sweden’s biggest stage.

He had been Sirius’s most valuable player in their promotion campaign last year, and as his team won the Superettan title, he picked up the award for the league’s best midfielder.

He can play either through the middle or on the flanks and is equally adept at scoring as he is at providing assists.

He is small, skilful and loves to pick up the ball and run with it. He is a raw talent, needing work to sharpen up his game but he clearly has all the attributes required to be a top player.

Sarfo continued to impress after the Djurgarden game; he scored another goal as Sirius beat Kalmar and continued to look a cut above the rest picking up the player of the month award for April and gaining admiring glances from some clubs from Europe’s biggest leagues.

There were even reports that Manchester City were interested in him with one Swedish Newspaper, UNT, stating that City had sent scouts to watch him as had Italian and Spanish clubs. The race for Sarfo’s signature had begun.

His destination, in the end, was decided by his desire to play for the Swedish national team, despite being born in Ghana. Sarfo came to Sweden in 2013 at the age of 17. He began his Swedish career at third tier side FC Rosengard where a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic once played.

He then moved to BW 90 before being picked up by Sirius. Sarfo is now close to becoming a Swedish citizen and turned down a call-up to the Ghanaian national team so he can play for Sweden.

This narrowed his options for a move but luckily for him Sweden’s current league leaders Malmo FF decided Sarfo could improve their already excellent squad and after some haggling signed him for around €1.3 million.

This will give Sarfo the chance to play in the Champions League (Malmo will try to reach the group stages for the third time in four years) and thus prove himself on the biggest stage.

Sarfo only needs to live in Sweden for one more year before he can become a Swedish citizen and after that don’t be surprised to see one of Europe’s biggest clubs take a punt on him.