Motorola RAZR, one of the most popular flip phones in the history, is reportedly set to make a comeback as a foldable screen smartphone.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the RAZR is expected to be revealed in the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona next month. It, however, will be exclusive to Verizon in the United States.

Carrying a price tag of $1,500, the new RAZR will be one of the most expensive smartphones.

RAZR will feature a foldable screen, similar to Samsung’s much-rumored smartphone that the company announced in 2018 Developers’ Conference.

However, there is no word yet on screen size, dimensions, specifications and functionalities of the new RAZR.

Motorola’s parent company Lenovo plans to manufacture two hundred thousand units of the smartphone in the US market this year, according to WSJ.

Chinese computer maker Lenovo had bought the Motorola mobile business from Google in 2014.

The original RAZR was a sleek flip phone released in 2004 that sold more than 130 million units around the world.

This isn’t the first time that an attempt is being made to resurrect the RAZR brand. In 2007, the Motorola released Razr2, which failed to achieve the same success of the original model.

In 2011, Motorola partnered with Verizon for a series of Droid RAZR devices, which fared well in the market. However, these devices did not closely resemble the original RAZR, lacking flip functionality that was its primary design tenet.