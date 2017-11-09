MQM-P, PSP to Contest General Elections as ‘One Party’

Karachi – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Wednesday announced to form a political alliance ‘to resolve the issues of Karachi and prevent city’s vote bank from splitting.’

Addressing a press conference here, MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar and PSP leader Mustafa Kamal said that they the two parties will contest next general elections with a joint electoral sign, joint slogan and joint manifesto.

Fattar said they want Muhajir Qaumi Movement and Mohajir Ittihad Tehreek (MIT) and other Mohajir groups to join the alliance for the greater interest of the city.

He said the name of the alliance will be finalized in the next meetings.

Sattar said that the alliance of MQM-P and PSP will ensure that the peace in Karachi is long lasting and violence did not return to the city.

“PSP and MQM had been deliberating these points in the recent past. We need good statesmanship at this juncture. To this end, we decided we need a positive and combined effort,” said MQM chief.

He said instead of focusing on the problems of Karachi and Sindh, they will focus on the issues of the entire country.

The leaders expressed hope that after the formation of the alliance, the raids against the workers of both parties will end and missing workers would be recovered.

Kamal said MQM was, is and will remain Altaf Hussain’s party thus MQM won’t be the identity of the political alliance.

PSP chief said they will not do politics on Mohajir card and welcome all other communities in the political alliance.

“It is for the sake of Pakistan; for the sake of the Muhajir community that I do not want my politics to be solely about Muhajirs. There should be no areas in the city that are inaccessible to members of one ethnic group or the other,” he said.