Islamabad — Former Punjab governor Ghulam Mustafa Khar on Monday announced to have joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The 80-year-old called on PTI chairman Imran Khan at his residence in Bani Gala and announced his support for his party.

Senior PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen, Ishaq Khakwani and Pervaiz Khattak were also present on the occasion.

“I agree with the PTI’s manifesto and its leadership. Imran Khan will lead Pakistan into the future. I shall fully support Imran in making the new Pakistan,” a statement issued by PTI’s media wing quoted Khar as saying after the meeting.

The cricketer-turned-politician has welcomed Khar to his party.

Khar was one of the founding members of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP). He served as Punjab’s sixth chief minister from November 1973 to March 1974 and as eight governors of the province from March 1975 to July 1975.