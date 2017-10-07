Na Maloom Afraad 2 Banned in Punjab

Lahore – The Punjab government has banned the screening of movie Na Maloom Afraad 2 in the province over the complaints of inappropriate content.

The comedy thriller was released world on Eid-ul-Adha on September 2 and has collected over Rs100 million at the box office.

A notification issued by secretary Punjab Film Censor Board (PFCB) stated that the screening of the movie has been stopped under “The Punjab Motion Pictures (Amendment) Act 2012.”

PFCB had earlier passed the film, made under the banners of Filmwala Pictures and Excellency Films, for screening.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had banned the movie in the country over alleged misrepresentation of Arabs.

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi Na Maloom Afraad 2 is the sequel of 2014 movie and stars Javed Sheikh, Fahad Mustafa, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Hania Aamir, Urwa Hocane and Marina Khan.

Film’s producer Fizza Ali Meerza has expressed disappointment over PFCB’s decision.

“I don’t understand why they came up with an excuse to ban the film five weeks after its release,” she said while speaking to media.

“Some random newspaper in Lahore with no credibility or readership wrote that the film has vulgar and inappropriate scenes. It’s sad because now this isn’t just about this film. Now if anyone thinks there is something wrong with any film, will they pull it off the screens just like that? ” the producer added.

Meerza said they would fight back and bring the movie back into Punjab’s cinemas.

“We are not going to stay quiet because this affects our industry as a whole too. We will get the Na Maloom Afraad 2 back in the cinemas,” she said.

Nabeel Qureshi has also lashed out at PECB for banning the movie.

“The decision to ban the movie is quite surprising given that the movie released more than a month back and has earned about Rs420 million,” he said.