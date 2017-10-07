Only State Has Authority to Declare Jihad: Ahsan Iqbal

Islamabad – Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that only the state has the authority to declare jihad in an Islamic country and no individual enjoys this right.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Friday, Ahsan said no Maulvi of any street or muhallah has the authority to declare anybody as non-Muslim and declaring jihad is only the responsibility of the state.

The minister said action would be taken against those issuing fatwas to kill others on the social media under the Cyber Crime Act.

He said such elements are needed to be wiped out because they pose a threat to country’s internal security.

He warned that the enemies of Islam want to pit the Muslims against each other and such designs can be foiled only by demonstrating unity in our ranks.

The said nobody holds any franchise of Hubb-e-Allah and Hubb-e-Rasool (SAW).

“We do not need any certificate of Hubb-e-Allah and Hubb-e-Rasool (SAW) from anybody, No Maulvi has the right to issue decrees,” he said.

The minister also urged ulema to come forward and denounce the trend of issuing fatwas.

Ahsan also strongly condemned the suicide blast on Dargah Fatehpur in Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan on Thursday, which left 20 people dead and over 50 others injured.

He said Pakistan has achieved significant successes in the war against terrorism during the last four years and the crushed terrorists are hitting soft targets of the country.

Earlier, addressing a press-conference along with Law Minister Zahid Hamid and Barrister Zafarullah, Ahsan said the amendment in the text about the finality of Prophethood in the nomination papers in the Elections Bill 2017 was a ‘clerical mistake’, and it has been restored to its original shape.

“Finality of Prophethood cannot be compromised by the Muslims,” he said, adding the matter shouldn’t be politicised.