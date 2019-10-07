Pakistan will be aiming to bounce back from a crushing loss to level the series when they take on Sri Lanka in the second T20 international at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.

Having won the preceding three-match ODI series in Karachi 2-0, the men in green slumped to a 64-run defeat in first of three shortest-format on Saturday.

Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming

Danushka Gunathilaka hit a brisk 38-ball 57 while Bhanuka Rajapaksa struck 32 off 22 balls as the visitors posted 165-5 after being invited to bat first.

Pakistan, in reply, were bundled out for 101 in purist of a daunting chase after losing wickets at regular intervals. Nuwan Pradeep and Isuru Udana bagged three wickets apiece.

It was world no.1 Pakistan’s fourth loss in their fifth T20I this year. Their unbeaten streak in the T20I series that had begun following their early elimination from ICC World T20 2016 was ended with a loss to South Africa earlier this year.

The hosts are expected to bring back Fakhar Zaman for the second game at the expense of Ahmed Shehzad, who scored just four runs in the opening game after being recalled up to the national side for the first T20Is since July 2018. Barring that, the hosts are unlikely to make any other change in their line-up.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be looking to end their four-series losing streak following their empathic victory in the series-opener. It was their first win against their Asian rivals after six losses in a row.

A win over Pakistan will give Sri Lanka their first-ever bilateral T20 series win. The islanders have no reason to tinker with the combination that won the Saturday’s game.

Sri Lanka had last won an away series against Bangladesh in 2018.

Possible XIs:



Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, , Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt.) (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnainm Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan

Sri Lanka

Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha,