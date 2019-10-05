After winning the ODI series in Karachi, Pakistan will be aiming for another winning start when they take on Sri Lanka in the first of three T20Is on Saturday at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Following the abandonment of the first ODI due to rain, the men in green went to record 67-run and five-wicket wins to claim an unassailable lead in the series.

Pakistan, the top-ranked T20 side, have lost only two of their last 13 shortest-format series. Their unbeaten run in the T20 series since the early exit from 2016 ICC World T20 came to an end with two back-to-back losses to South Africa in February this year. They’ve lost three of their four T20s played this year.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be hoping for a turnaround of fortunes with the change of format.

The islanders, who sit at 8th position in T20 ranking, have been beaten in five of their last six series. They failed to secure a direct qualification in next year’s ICC World T20 in Australia and will have to play a qualifying round to in order to seal a berth into the main draw of the showpiece event.

Pakistan have an edge over the Asian rivals in the head-to-head T20 record, having won nine of the 13 games played between the two sides to date. They’ve emerged victorious in all of the six bilateral T20I contests since the start of 2015. The islanders had last beaten Pakistan in a T20I match back in 2013.

Pakistan have played 10 T20Is on their own backyard to date, with the win-loss tally reading 9-1. Their only defeat home turf came in 2017’s independence Cup against ICC World XI in Lahore.

The remaining two T20 between the two sides will also be played in Lahore on October 7 and 9.