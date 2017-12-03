Quetta – Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said that the Pakistani people will not allow the minus-one formula to succeed.

Addressing a rally of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) on the occasion of the 44th death anniversary of Abdul Samad Khan Achakzai here, the ousted premier said that was elected with the votes of 200 million people of the country, but five persons disqualified him.

He said the people of Pakistan would give their final decision in 2018’s general elections, which couldn’t be changed – either by five persons or by martial law.

He said the five persons who ousted him took oath under the Provisional Constitution Order (PCO).

Sharif the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the Supreme Court to probe Panama Papers revelations did not find the corruption of even a single penny against him.

The former PM said he was disqualified just because he hadn’t taken the salary from his son’s company.

He said the entire nation from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan would stage a march for the rule of law.

Lashing out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Nawaz a cricketer calls the metro bus system ‘jangla bus’, but his government in K-P is trying to build the same transport system in Peshawar.

He said PML-N government has made the metro bus system in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore and if it gets a chance, it will make it in Quetta too.

He said currently the electricity in the country is surplus and soon load-shedding will completely end from the country.

Sharif said four years ago there was no development in Balochistan, but today it has motorways and roads.

He said the condition of Peshawar has turned worse from bad during the last four years.

Paying tribute to Abdul Samad Achakzai, Sharif said he was a great son of the sub-continent. He said Achakzai fought the war of ideology, spent 24 years in jail and embraced martyrdom.

He said Achakzai never compromised on his ideology due to his name is alive in the sub-continent.