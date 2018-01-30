There has been a lot of speculation throughout the January transfer window about a potential move for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Premier League side Arsenal. Arsene Wenger’s side are said to have already had a £50 million bid turned down for the striker as Dortmund look set to hold out for a fee in the region of £60 million.

The 28-year-old striker was booed by supporters during Dortmund’s 2-2 draw with SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon, and it will be interesting to see how his situation develops over the next few days before Deadline Day.

We take a look at how he would fit into Arsenal’s team should he make the move to North London before the transfer window slams shut.

A host of attacking talent

If Arsenal can secure the services of Aubameyang this month, then it would be seen as a very successful transfer window despite the departure of star player Alexis Sánchez to Premier League rivals Manchester United. Wenger would have the likes of Mesut Özil, Alexandre Lacazette, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang to choose from. Whether these four players would be able to all fit into Arsenal’s starting line-up remains to be seen.

They are all very attack-minded players, but with the protection of the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka behind them, it could be possible to play all four. Wenger could play two up front with both Lacazette and Aubameyang, but Lacazette can also play on the left-hand side of a forward line and prove to be just as effective. The 26-year-old forward is yet to reach his full potential at the Emirates and could even be dropped by Wenger in order to facilitate Aubameyang.

It would certainly be interesting to see if Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan could combine just as well as they did during their time at Dortmund. The pair scored a combined total of 62 goals in the 2015/16, and if they could produce those figures with Arsenal, it would give them a great chance of helping the Gunners lift some silverware come the end of the season. It would be very difficult for Wenger to leave either of them out of his starting line-up.

The end of Olivier Giroud?

There has been a lot of speculation that any potential deal for Aubameyang could see Olivier Giroud go the other way. His opportunities would certainly be limited if Aubameyang did arrive at the Emirates as he has only made 25 appearances so far this campaign in all competitions. The likes of Lacazette and Danny Welbeck have found themselves ahead of Giroud in the pecking order.

It is unlikely that Welbeck will depart the club if Aubameyang arrives as Wenger does like the option of utilising Welbeck’s pace, especially by bringing him off the bench. The departure of Theo Walcott to Everton has created a space for another attacking player to come in and it could be one that is filled by Aubameyang. It promises to be a busy few days for Wenger in what has been a very interesting transfer window for everyone connected with Arsenal.