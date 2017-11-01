Pir Kaleem Khurshid Elected SCBA President

Islamabad— Pir Kaleem Ahmed Khurshid of Asma Jahangir-led Independent Group was elected as the president in the annual elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Tuesday.

Safdar Hussain Tarar, also of the Independent Group, emerged victorious on the seat of secretary.

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results, Khurshid secured 1,145 votes while his rival Abdul Rehman Ansari, a candidate of Hamid Khan’s Professional Group, bagged 1062 votes.

Tarar bagged 1,098 votes, defeating Professional Group’s Muhammad Aslam, who could secure only 638 votes.

11 polling stations were set up in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Quetta, Karachi, Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Abbottabad and Multan for the annual elections of country’s top bar.

The polling process began at 9:00 am and concluded at 5:00 pm. Raja Afrasayab Khan served as a returning officer of SCBA.

Former Chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, former Lahore High Court Khawaja Muhammad Sharif, former presidents of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Shafqat Mehmood Chohan, Pir Masood Chisti, Justice (retired) Malik Qayyum, former Punjab governors Khawaja Tariq Rahim, Shahid Hamid, Sardar Latif Khosa, senior lawyers Aitzaz Ahsan, Asma Jahangir, Hamid Khan and Ali Ahmed Kurd were among the notables who cast their votes.

The announcement of unofficial results sparked jubilations among the supporters of winning candidates as they started dancing on drum beats.

Khurshid was a member of Professional Group in the past and had joined Independent Group last year.

He had also contested the election SCBA’s president in 2015 as a candidate of Professional Group but lost to Independent Group’s Syed Ali Zafar. Previously, he had served as the president of LHCBA.

Addressing his supporters after the victory, Khurshid said that he would fulfil the promises he made with the lawyers and would protect their rights.

The newly-elected president said he does not consider himself as a representative of lawyers only but of the entire nation.