Jacobabad –Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday announced a package of Rs1 billion for different mega development projects in Jacobabad district.

Addressing a huge public gathering here, the premier lashed out at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led Sindh government, stating that it has failed to fulfill the promises it had made with the people of the province.

PM said that a warm welcome to him by the people of Jacobabad despite a scorching heat shows that Sindh government has shattered their hopes.

He said even in 21st century, the situation of Jacobabad looks hundred years old and its people are still deprived of roads, schools and hospitals and even clean drinking water.

“For me, Jacobabad city deserves development funds the most. If Islamabad, Lahore or any other developed city is given Rs100 crore, Jacobabad deserves Rs200 crore,” he said.

He said the grant of Rs1 billion will be spent on the repair of roads, electrification of villages, the supply of gas, provision of clean drinking water, construction of a woman vocational training center and other infrastructure projects in Jacobabad.

He also announced the provision of 100 power transformers and new gas pipelines to fulfill the electricity and gas needs of the district. He also pledged to issue national health cards to district’s underpriviliaged people for free-of-cost medical treatment.

He said the development Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has carried out in Islamabad, Punjab, and Balochistan, should’ve been replicated in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and other senior PML-N leaders also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

