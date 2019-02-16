Islamabad United will be looking to build a winning momentum when they lock horns with Multan Sultans in their second game of Pakistan Super League 2019 at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

The two-time tournament champions began their title defense campaign with a hard-fought five-wicket win in a last-over finish in the season-opener on Thursday.

Asif Ali struck whirlwind 36 off 19 balls while Faheem Ashraf scored 11-ball 47 to turn the tables for Islamabad in the last five overs after they were reduced to 118-5 in a 177-run chase.

Hussain Talat also played a crucial role in United’s win with his 30-ball 37 while Luke Ronchi (27) was another notable contributor.

United are unlikely to tinker much with their winning combination for the weekend clash.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, will be aiming to bounce back after a narrow seven-run loss to Karachi Kings.

Skipper Shoaib Malik (52 off 28) and Laurie Evans (49 off 39) combined for a 72-run third-wicket stand to put Sultans on track to 184-run chase before a collapse saw them finish at 176-9.

Malik will hope his big runs like Andre Russell and Shahid Afridi to come up all guns blazing against United after their lackluster show against Karachi.

Bowling, however, will be the main concern for Sultans after Liam Livingstone and Babar Azam set up a record opening partnership of 157.

Pace duo Mohammad Irfan and Junaid Khan both proved expensive and will have to come up with a different strategy against United.

United will meet Quetta Gladiators in their third match at the same venue on Sunday. Sultans will take on Gladiators in their next game in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Squads:

Islamabad United:

Sahibzada Farhan, Asif Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Nasir Nawaz, Mohammad Sami (Captain), Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees, Ian Bell, Wayne Parnell, Samit Patel, Zahir Khan, Amad Butt, Cameron Delport, Philip Salt, Hussain Talat, Luke Ronchi, Waqas Maqsood, Shadab Khan

Multan Sultans

Shoaib Malik (Captain), Shan Masood, Johnson Charles, Chris Green, Muhammad Junaid, Umar Siddiq, Junaid Khan, Shahid Afridi, Laurie Evans, James Vince, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Abbas , Shakeel Ansar, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Ilyas, Daniel Christian, Nauman Ali, Andre Russell, Mohammad Irfan, Tom Moores, Hammad Azam