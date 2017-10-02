Rangana Herath Spins Sri Lanka to Dramatic 21-Run Win

Rangana Herath produced an 11-wicket match haul as Sri Lanka secured a dramatic 21-run win over Pakistan in the first Test in Abu Dhabi on Monday to take 1-0 lead in two-match series.

The veteran left-arm spinner, who had bagged five-wickets in the first innings, returned the figures of 6-43 in the second to become the second Sri Lankan to complete 400 Test wickets as the hosts were bundled out for 114 in purist of a modest 136-run chase.

Debutant Haris Sohail top-scored for Pakistan with 34 as their seven batsmen failed to reach double figures.

Pakistan got off to a disastrous start in the chase, with Herath scalping Sami Aslam (2) in the fourth over.

Shan Masood scored 7 before holing out to Kashal Silva at the short covers off seamer Thisara Perera.

The hosts slipped to 16-3 when Azhar Ali was caught behind the stumps by Niroshan Dickwella off Surgana Lakmal.

The dismissals of Babar Azam (3) and Asad Shafiq (20) left the hosts five down at 36.

This time, Sohail and Captain Sarfraz Ahmed (19) added 32 runs for the sixth wicket to revive Pakistan’s hopes but the dismissal of the skipper by Herath early into the tea session put the hosts back in command.

Perera ended Sohail’s resistance by trapping him leg-before.

Herath dismissed tail-enders Hassan Ali (8), Mohammad Amir (0) and Mohammad Abbas (0) in the quick-succession to seal the win for his side.

Earlier, the visitors were bowled out for 138 after resuming their second innings at 69-4 in the morning.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah claimed the figures of 5-51 to record his 32nd five-wicket haul in Tests.

Dickwella played a resisting unbeaten knock of 40.

The second Test starts in Dubai from October 6. The two sides will then play five one-day internationals and three T20 internationals.