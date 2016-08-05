2

Unai Emery arrived at the Parc des Princes a troubled man despite landing such big gig in his coaching career. Who wouldn’t when the club’s goal machine for the past four seasons just left, right after a brilliant campaign that saw him notch 51 goals in 50 appearances.

The former Sevilla coach has since been saddled with not only the responsibility of aiming to clinch the Champions League trophy, but also replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Clearly, Cavani isn’t the man to due to his inconsistencies in front of goal, but if rumours making the rounds regarding a Jese Rodriguez purported transfer to the French capital club are anything to come by, then the 23-year-old Real Madrid forward might just be the next Ibra.

It’s the hardest task the Spaniard would have ever faced in his career. More Difficult than trying to earn more playing time at Real Madrid. Given his potentials and abilities, he sure has what it takes to turn himself into the next big thing at PSG, and here are some reasons to believe why.

THESE ABILITIES

Being comfortable with the usage of both feet, Jese can play excellently well on both attacking wings. As a number 9, he’s also able to aim powerful shots at goal from any angle and position inside and at the edge of the box.

This foot-ambidexterity comes with his strength and physical abilities. It is almost impossible to dispossess him of the ball, and with his great pace, techniques, skills and finishing abilities, he is as complete as the modern day striker comes.

The attacking trio of Di Maria, Cavani and Moura might all have their starting positions under threat if he arrives. His versatility makes that very feasible, and he also can line up alongside 2 out of any of the 3. Emery could have found his Ibra replacement in Jese after all, even if he’s not an immediate or instant one.

Jese can also turn out alongside the trio mentioned above in a midfield position. Although the star-studded Real Madrid squad has made him hardly featuring in the position, he can be of great help right behind Cavani in an attacking midfield role. A player able to play four roles well isn’t something we get to see now and then.

HE IS A SUPER-SUB

Off the bench, the youngster can deliver the goods. As opposed to the situation in Real Madrid where the BBC reigns supreme, and the likes of Morata and Vazquez are ahead of him in the pecking orders, there is a decent chance of him getting more games and playing time in Paris.

Despite making cameo appearances in 37 games and finishing just one last season, he found the back of the net six times and contributed eight assists. That tally will increase for sure next season and given his Champions League experience; he can prove to be of good value on that front.

With particularly Cavani liable to completely switch off in games, Jese will come very handy. Di Maria and Moura are also capable of having their off-days now and then, the Spain youth international will be a good backup and option that will deliver when others aren’t able to. His ability to create chances and make timely assists are qualities PSG could do with in their pursuit of European glory.