Amanda Davis, a news anchor from CBS 46 News in Atlanta, Georgia, died on December 27, 2017, a day after suffering a massive spontaneous stroke at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. She was waiting to board a plane bound to where her stepfather’s funeral was held when she met her untimely death.

However, Davis isn’t the only one known to have succumbed to this devastating condition. A number of reporters are also known to have died from the stroke, and here we list few names who died of similar reasons.

Liz MacKean, BBC

Award-winning journalist Liz MacKean died at age 52 after suffering from stroke this year. She was a well-known British television reporter and presenter who had won numerous acknowledgements and awards for her outstanding journalism, such as the Journalist of the Year award in 2014, and Journalist of the Decade in 2015 by Stonewall.

She was a part of BBC and Newsnight and covered the most controversial case of paedophile Jimmy Savile.

Andy Nelesen, Green Bay Press

38-year old Andy Nelesen from Green Bay Press-Gazette suffered the condition in 2010 in the newsroom and died a few days later. Reportedly, he suffered a burst blood vessel that did not allow him to recover.

Nelesen was a newspaper reporter and had worked in the press for 13 years leading to his death. He usually covered anything related to the police, to fire incidents or courts.

George Evado, Angel Radyo

Broadcast journalist George Evado from Angel Radyo, a radio station in the Philippines, succumbed to a stroke on his birthday in June 2008. He was a bonafide member of the Manila Radio Reporters Organization.

The veteran radio reporter, who often covered the National Police beat, was known for his simplicity and genuineness.

Daniel Pe’er, Israeli Broadcasting Authority

According to the Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Israeli veteran TV news anchor Daniel Pe’er died in the emergency neurosurgery wing, four days after the stroke attack this year in September, aged 74.

He joined the Israeli Broadcasting Authority in 1962 and retired in 2010. He was known to be “a pillar of public broadcasting — a man of action and a professional of the highest level.” His funeral was held Givat Brenner Alternative Cemetery.

Stroke has killed approximately 10 million people in the year 2013, but thankfully, the numbers are going down as medicinal science progresses. Hopefully, we see a future where the stroke is rare and does not claim any more lives