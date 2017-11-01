Sharjeel Memon Lashes Out at NAB over ‘Dual Standards’

Karachi – Former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday lashed out at National Accountability Bureau and accused it of adopting dual standards for Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Addressing in the Sindh Assembly, Memon said that he was arrested by NAB officials despite possessing bail but PML-N leader Captain (retired) Sardar was released on personal bonds.

Memon said that his name was put on the Exit Control List (ECL) without the issuance of a prior notice, but Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hasn’t been barred from travelling abroad despite corruption references against him.

“I request NAB Chairman to tell me the criteria to put people’s name on ECL,” said the former minister. “Mian Nawaz Sharif is facing NAB references, has his name been put on ECL? Ishaq Dar is facing references, has his name been put on ECL?.”

The PPP leader said it was easy for him to live abroad but he decided to defend himself in the court.

He questioned that if Nawaz will receive the same treatment from NAB and will be arrested on his return to Pakistan from London?

“Should we assume PML-N and NAB are friends and law does not apply to the ruling party?” he questioned.

The former minister was brought to the Sindh Assembly by NAB authorities from the lockup amid tight security.

Memon, who an accused in Rs5.7 billion corruption case, was re-arrested by NAB officials when he came out from the court premises on October 23.

Memon remained in a self-imposed exile for nearly two years and had returned to Pakistan in March this year. He was arrested by NAB officials from Islamabad’s airport on his arrival but was later released on bail.

Currently, the former minister is on judicial remand until November 4.