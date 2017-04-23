Karachi – The Sindh government on Saturday extended the policing powers of Sindh Rangers for three months.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the provincial cabinet, which was chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Besides provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, and concerned senior officers also attended the meeting.

Speaking to the meeting, Sindh CM said applauded Rangers carrying out successful operations against militant wings, target killers, extortionists and target killers in Karachi.

Shah said that the targeted operation in Karachi has produced congenial results.

The meeting agreed to extend Rangers’ special powers in Karachi division under Section 4(2) of ATA 1997 for a period of 90 days.

Shah also expressed satisfaction over the progress of Sindh police and said that the provincial government taking measures to further improve it.

He said the notification of extension in Rangers’ powers will be issued soon.

Provincial minister for Transport Nasir Hussain Shah said that the extension of Rangers’ policing powers was unnesseraliy made an issue by the federal government.

He said in Punjab, the Rangers can act only along with counter-terrorism department and but Sindh government has restored all of their special powers.

The cabinet’s meeting also approved of Budget Strategy Paper 2017-20.