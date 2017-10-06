Six Children Killed after Brazil School Set Ablaze by Security Guard

At least six children and a teacher at a nursery school were killed, and 25 others in Brazil after institute’s security guard set them afire.

The 50-year-old guard, identified as Damiao Soares dos Santos, sprayed alcohol on the children and set them ablaze at Innocent Children’s People Municipal Education Day Centre in Janauba, a town in southeastern Minas Gerais state of the Latin American country.

The guard also set himself alight committing the horrific act. He suffered burns to 90% of his body and succumbed to his wounds in the hospital.

The deceased children include four boys and two girls, all aged four.

43-year-old teacher Helley Abreu Batista was also among those dead.

Some media outlets reported that the guard had mental health problems from the last three years while some other reports suggested that he was sacked by the school administration and he carried out the attack in revenge.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack.

Soares had been working as a night watchman at the nursery school since from eight years.

Ten of the 25 injured are children aged four to five. The critically injured were shifted to a burns unit in state capital Belo Horizonte through air-ambulances.

The mayor of Janauba, Carlos Isaildon Mendes, has declared seven days of mourning in the wake of the gruesome incident.

Brazil’s President Michel Temer expressed grief over the incident on social media.

“I want to express my solidarity and regret about this event, and hope that these things will not happen again in Brazil because the world is revolted by the incident,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

He said as the father of a school-age child he understands “this must be an extremely painful loss” for the parents.