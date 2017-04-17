Every once in a while, players due to injuries, lack of form or differences with the manager, are frozen out and forgotten about. Below are six players whose contributions to their Premier League clubs this season have been very minimal.

Mathieu Debuchy (Arsenal)

When Arsenal signed Mathieu Debuchy from Newcastle in 2014, the Gunners must have thought they had signed a capable replacement for Bacary Sagna.

Two serious injuries in the first few months of his Arsenal career, followed by the emergence of Hector Bellerin has seen Debuchy’s play a bit-part role at Arsenal.

An unimpressive loan spell at Bordeaux only served to drop his stock even further. Since the start of the 2016/17 season, the French defender has made only one appearance in a Gunners shirt; against Bournemouth where he was stretchered off after 16 minutes.

It is more than likely he has played his last game for the Gunners and will be shipped off this summer.

John Terry (Chelsea)

Captain. Leader. Legend. John Terry’s contributions to making Chelsea an European superpower will never be forgotten, but for now, few, if any, believe he still has a part to play at Stamford Bridge.

Terry’s only appearances for Chelsea this season have come in the domestic cups, as Conte has applied very little rotation to his dominant Chelsea squad. In his last appearance for the Blues, he was sent off in a 4-1 win over Peterborough United in the FA Cup.

With reports that his contract will not be extended beyond this season, it seems like Terry’s trophy-laden career at Chelsea is finally about to come to an end.

Alberto Moreno (Liverpool)

Spanish Alberto Moreno has been professional about his lack of playing time this season, but there has to be something depressing about a left-back losing his place in his natural position to a player who is originally a right winger.

Often guilty of being out of position and over-reliant on his recovery pace, Moreno’s stock at Liverpool is at an all-time low.

He has made a total of 13 appearances in Liverpool colours this season, with a good number of sworn Reds showing discontent on social media whenever the Spaniard is selected to play.

With Jurgen Klopp almost sure to still be in charge of Liverpool next season, Alberto Moreno will be better served plying his trade somewhere else next season.

Vincent Kompany (Manchester City)

Vincent Kompany’s story is a testament to how quickly the tide can change in football. Kompany, captain of the Manchester City team and first name on the team sheet once upon a time, is now a player that hardly receives any attention these days.

In the entirety of the last two seasons, Kompany has made a grand total of 27 appearances in all competitions for the Manchester outfit, 22 last season, and five this season. His absence from the team has seen manager Pep Guardiola try many of permutations in his place; including unlikely options like Kolarov and Fernandinho.

Unlike many of the names on this list, Vincent Kompany is still likely to be at the club next season. There are not a lot of suitors’ queuing up to buy the expensive, injury prone, 30-year-old defender.

Erik Lamela (Tottenham)

Erik Lamela was one of the players expected to fill the creative hole created when Gareth Bale left Tottenham Hotspur for Real Madrid. After a couple of lukewarm seasons, he produced his best season in a Tottenham shirt in 2015/16, and many people expected him to kick on from there.

But with the Argentine likely to miss the rest of the season, Spurs have adapted to a 3-4-3 formation, which has been so successful that Lamela has barely been missed. Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli have been in form throughout this campaign, that even a fit Lamela might have had to make do with a place on the bench.

Alvaro Arbeloa (West Ham)

It’s so easy to forget that the veteran defender Alvaro Arbeloa swapped the colours of Real Madrid for West Ham this summer. Even football enthusiasts who regularly watch the Premier League will be forgiven for not knowing that Arbeloa now plies his trade in England.

Since signing for the Hammers, the Spanish defender has made only four appearances; 3 in the league and 1 in the League Cup. With rumours that a number of Spanish clubs are ready to contract his services for next season, expect him to exit the Premier League with barely a whimper.