Leeds United have reportedly joined Newcastle United and Norwich City in the race to sign Tottenham’s attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard.

According to reports from HITC, United boss Garry Monk is keen on signing an experienced winger before the end of the transfer window and believes that the 23-year-old perfectly fits his scope for next season.

Pritchard returned to White Hart Lane following a superb loan spell at Brentford. That followed a brief stint with Premier League side West Bromwich Albion. His vast experience in the Championship brought him on the radar of several football managers.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has told the former U21 England international to find a new club as he has no future with the North Londoners.

He was also dropped from Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Australia. Taking stock of the situation, Leeds are hoping to secure him on a loan deal.

The West Ham United academy product impressed many with his brilliant performances at both club and youth international levels. With the ability to play a high pressing game, he’s an ideal contender to meet Monk’s requirements.

Let’s have a look how he can help the Yorkshire club to get secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Playing Skills

Pritchard’s energetic play and the capability to operate in the attacking midfield as well as on the both flanks in a 4-2-3-1 formation is something that has placed him on the radar of many Championship clubs. He also has a reliable technique to receive the ball in tight areas.

Championship Experience

Another factor that boosts Gary Monk’s attention in signing the young midfielder is his Championship experience.

During his loan spell at Brentford, Pritchard delivered several magnificent performances, scoring 45 goals in 12 appearances. If he arrives at Elland Road, he will add his experience to Monk’s side thereby helping them to launch a viable promotion bid.