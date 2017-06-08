2

That feeling is back. That end of the season feeling that overwhelms us as soon as the Champions League winners lift their trophy.

You start to realise, what am I going to watch on the weekends now, where will I get my fix? It’s the same every June and only gets worse when you realise there is no big international tournament this summer to fill the void.

The fear of relegation is gone, and the joy of seeing a team climb the table is gone. Well for a few months anyway.

But imagine you don’t have to feel that pain, what if you can fill the gap, what if not all leagues were done?.

Well, you need no longer imagine, the Allsvenskan, one of the most exciting leagues in Europe will reopen for business right at the start of July.

With eighteen rounds of matches still to be played, we thought we would catch you up on what’s been happening so far.

Starting from the bottom, things are already looking bleak for newly promoted AFC Eskilstuna. The most hated club in the league after their owner moved the team from Solna to Eskilstuna, MK Don’s style, they are yet to win a game and have garnered only four points.

They are joined in the automatic relegation spots by Halmstad who are also newly promoted. They look as if they aren’t ready for this level having picked up just one win thus far.

Similar to the Bundesliga, the team that comes the third bottom enters a playoff and Kalmar are currently at that point with eight points.

Above this bottom pack, there is a bit of a much of muchness about GIF Sundsvall and Jonkopings Sodra who will both be hoping for a slight improvement, but 13th and 12th place finishes would represent decent campaigns for them.

Above those two are IFK Goteborg who are having a shockingly poor reason, the two-time UEFA Cup winners are languishing in 11th and lost the Gothenburg derby to rivals Hacken 4-0. They will be hoping for a big improvement soon.

Above them split by only three points are Orebro in 10th, Hacken in 9th, Elfsborg in 8th and Hammarby in 7th.

While Orebro and Hammarby will be happy with those positions, Hacken were hoping for much better this season as were Elfsborg.

For Orebro, 10th would represent a good season and for Hammarby 7th would be a real improvement on last seasons 11th.

The top six features some familiar faces and some new entrants. Stockholm-based Djurgarden brought in big names such as Kim Källström, Jonas Olsson and Andreas Isaksson and currently lie in sixth, far below expectations.

In fifth place, bucking the trend sent by Halmstad and Eskilstuna are newly promoted, IK Sirius. The Uppsala based side are having their first season in Allsvenskan since the 1970’s and are doing brilliantly with nineteen points if they can stay anywhere around the top six their fans will be deliriously happy.

One place above them are Stockholm giants AIK who have a superb defence having let in only seven goals in their twelve games but with only eleven scored, they need to start scoring more if they are going to challenge for the title.

Regarding the top three, Ostersunds FK were only promoted two seasons ago, but they recently won the Swedish Cup and will be hoping to cause another shock and finish in the top three.

The title race appears to be between IFK Norrkoping, surprise champions in 2015 and Malmo who have won three of the last four titles.

Both sides are locked on twenty-seven points, but Norrkoping have played a game more. It promises to be an exciting race as does the fight for survival down the bottom so make sure to check in out in July and allow it to fill that hole you felt after the Champions League final.