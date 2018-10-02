Are you a shopaholic but you abhor going out and spending hours on buying a product? Do you find online shopping fraudulent? Well, purchasing via the web is handy, but one has to be smart enough to do it. You need to get enough knowledge about what and what not to do while shopping online to save yourself from cybercrime and other related issues. Although, there are several reliable online shopping sites in Pakistan such as Daraz, Yayvo, Goto and Getnow.pk. But still, you need to have a checklist before doing a transaction at an e-commerce website. There are, in fact, certain questions that you must ask yourself before placing your order online. Proceed through the post to know what these questions are.

Is the Source Credible Enough?

You would pretty much agree with me when I say, “the growth of e-commerce business is beyond control.” Since a massive amount of retailers are investing in this arena, the group includes a mixture of both credible and non-credible sellers. Therefore, you gotta filter out the good ones among the bad. The question is how you will do that? Well, it isn’t that difficult! The first thing to do is keep a keen eye on which stores are in and which ones are out. Basically, you have to check out which ones are loved by customers. Make a list of the good ones and then read their customer reviews thoroughly. You will find some negative reviews even in the credible stores. The point is you have to see the majority. If most of the buyers give satisfactory feedback, then it’s worth it. Otherwise, it’s not.

Am I Safe From Cyber Bullying?

The Internet is never safe from cyber crimes, and because it is interlinked with e-commerce business, there’s a lot of fraud in it. You must ask yourself whether the source of the Internet you are using is safe or not. Never, I repeat, never use a public internet for online shopping. Your credentials are important, and they must not go public. So, make sure the Internet is your personal and you are safe from cyber crimes.

What if I don’t get the quality as per expectations?

This is a very important question because the product quality and appearance might vary from what you saw on the digital screen. Therefore, you must first read the return and exchange policy of the store you are buying from. Most of the stores allow seven-day return policy, but there are some that don’t allow it at all. What is more, a few stores also mention that the colour of the product might vary from the picture due to technical issues. So, always do your homework before spending your money.

Is it an Https Address?

Every time you browse through a link, look whether it starts with HTTP or https. Always continue shopping with the latter because these addresses are secure. These websites use the Secure Socket Layer (SSL) that keeps your personal information safe. While going through the products, you will encounter some pop-up windows asking for sensitive information. Avoid sharing delicate information that you feel isn’t necessary for online shopping.

In a Nutshell

The summary of the post is you have to be smart and knowledgeable. Keep an eye on everything, from the link address to the customer reviews to save yourself from troubles. Did this information help you in making your online buying decision?