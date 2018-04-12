Anthony Martial is one of the most exciting young talents in world football. His pace, skill, power, strength and exceptional finishing make him a compelling proposition to any club. It’s just a shame that José Mourinho hasn’t given the Frenchman the chance to shine recently and show off that talent.

This season, the 22-year-old has been benched 16 times. A player of his calibre should be starting every game no matter the occasion. Because of this disrespect, Anthony Martial has now reportedly turned down a new contract offer at Old Trafford. This has led to ample amounts of speculation around his future in the summer. Where do you think he could go?

Here are three clubs Anthony Martial could go to.

#3 Paris Saint-Germain

With Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler at the Parc des Princes, most would see Paris Saint-Germain as an unlikely destination for Anthony Martial. On the contrary, this is precisely where the Frenchman should be; he belongs in the same echelon as those attackers. It would be a step backwards for Martial to return to AS Monaco; instead, he should go to the best team in France.

At Paris Saint-Germain, Martial would also have more of a chance at European success than at Manchester United. PSG are on the verge conquering Europe, the addition of Anthony Martial would go a long way to achieving that goal. A front three of Neymar, Martial & Mbappé would be the most electrifying attack football has ever seen.

#2 Arsenal

Whether the masses want to accept it or not, Arsène Wenger is still an iconic figure to most French players. Anthony Martial all but indeed grew up idolising Thierry Henry and revering Arsène Wenger. So, the opportunity to play for the 68-year-old would be too good to turn down for the United winger.

At Arsenal, Anthony Martial would receive ample amounts of playing time on the left flank especially as Arsène Wenger is a specialist in nurturing the best out of young players, quite the opposite to José Mourinho.

Arsène Wenger is fond of either playing a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3, Martial would be perfect in both. On top of that, the 22-year-old’s close control would suit Wenger’s Tikki-Takka style of play.

He’d play intricate one-twos with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, make runs off Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and have his movement fed by Mesut Özil. This is a dream move in the making. However, it hinges upon José Mourinho’s willingness to sell Arsène Wenger.

#1 Real Madrid

Los Blancos are without a doubt the biggest team in the world and any attacking player who joins them all but certainly morphs into a superstar. Anthony Martial has that superstar potential, and at the Bernabéu, his ceiling would be unimaginable.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the best player in the world. However, at the age of 33, even he may start to need more help in the near future. When you consider the fact Gareth Bale’s Madrid career will be done after this season, this is the perfect time for Zinedine Zidane to capture Anthony Martial.