Monaco have had an astounding season. They are on course to win their first French league title since 2000. When you consider they finished 31 points behind PSG last season, it is an amazing turnaround. On top of their domestic success, they also managed to reach the Champions League semi-final for the first time since 2004.

It is a special time for the Monegasques. However, the vultures are circling, aiming to capture their best players. Monaco are gearing up for a ‘big summer break up’, and with that in mind, we take a look at four of their stars likely to leave this summer, where they might go and how much it will likely cost to prize them away.

Thomas Lemar

Signed from Caen in 2015, Lemar is the latest French midfielder taking the world by storm. Despite being only 21, he has already received two caps for France and has been a key figure for Monaco this season. He plays primarily on the left flank and is a super set-piece taker and an incredible dribbler. Lemar is a real talent and will be coveted by many top European sides.

Both the Mirror and ESPN claim that Arsenal have earmarked him as their number one transfer target. The Mirror notes that they would want a fee well more than €30 million euros but with Alexis Sanchez likely to leave, don’t be surprised to see Arsenal put in a bid.

Bernardo Silva

The stylish Portuguese attacking midfielder joined Monaco from Benfica in 2015 and has come on leaps and bounds since then. The 22-years-old has 21 goals in 83 Monaco games and still has plenty of playing time left in him to improve even further.

Silva has been linked with a number of clubs, but France’s Le10Sport have strongly linked him with both of the Manchester clubs as well as Real Madrid. Concerning the cost, The Independent state that he would cost at least £60 million and suggest that Jose Mourinho’s side are favourites to capture him.

Benjamin Mendy

Great fullbacks are very hard to come by at the moment with many of the big clubs looking to improve in that position this summer. Mendy has been superb at left back for Monaco this season and at only 22-years-old will continue to grow into a world class fullback. He is an excellent passer, very pacey and a fantastic crosser with 8 assists this season. He is the perfect modern fullback who can both attack and defend well.

As with Bernardo, he has been mentioned as a target for both Manchester United and City by the Manchester Evening News (MEN.) MEN goes on to suggest that Monaco would want around €65 million, a world record fee for a full-back. If that price tag doesn’t come down, then Monaco could hold onto him but if he puts in a transfer request then expect him to line up outside France next season.

Leonardo Jardim

Not strictly a player but very much one of the Monegasques jewels, Monaco’s manager has done a stellar job. He has had to deal with owner Dmitry Rybolovlev scaling back his spending on the club as well as losing top players like James Rodriguez and Anthony Martial to bigger sides.

Despite all the challenges, he has managed to craft a team with devastating attacking powers scoring a nearly incredible 98 goals in just 35 league games.

Telefoot have reported that Arsenal have made Jardim their number one target if Arsene Wenger leaves this summer, they also note Inter Milan’s interest. He is under contract until 2019, so there would likely be some kind of compensation involved, but that would be unlikely to keep the interested parties away.

If Monaco do win the title, it is hard to see Jardim taking them any further and if the Arsenal job does become available, expect to see the Portuguese manager in London. If not, and if Inter fail in their attempts to capture Conte or Simeone, then the club’s new owners will likely turn to Jardim.