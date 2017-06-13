2

Staying healthy in Ramadan 2017 should be one of our top priorities, but unfortunately instead of keeping ourselves fit so we could pray more efficiently, we tend to stuff ourselves with various junk food items that leave us feeling heavy and give us heartburn. We have compiled five tips that will help you stay healthy, light and energetic this Ramadan as SooperChef stays your true companion to encourage cooking healthy, nutritious and delicious meals.

Take Healthy & Balanced Diet

It is evident that our body gets all the fuel to work effectively from our diet, so it is necessary to keep our diets balanced and healthy. There are five major groups of food,

i) Fruits and veggies which contain high amounts of fibre

ii) Foods like bread and potatoes, which are rich in carbohydrates and provide the body with an adequate amount of energy to function properly,

iii) Meat and eggs, which are the essential sources of protein,

iv) Dairy products like milk and cheese which provide high amounts of calcium to the body and the last category is

v) Sugars and fats.

To keep the body functioning properly, it is highly recommended that we include all five groups into our meal. So break your fast with two or three dates which are an excellent dose of fructose and will provide the body with an immediate boost of energy. After that, hydrate yourself with water or yoghurt Lassi followed by some fruits and vegetable salad, which will help your stomach prepare itself for the main course meal. The main course meal should contain an adequate amount of protein and carbs, and it is highly recommended that you avoid deeply fried, fatty and artificially processed meals and junk food.

Eat Moderately

Overeating is not only the cause of many gastrointestinal ailments like bloating, dyspepsia and weight gain; it also contradicts the whole purpose of fasting. To avoid all these, you are supposed to eat in smaller amounts but more frequently. Eating slow is recommended as it allows the body to process the food in a better way.

Keep Yourself Hydrated

Dehydration is a common ailment that Muslims face during Ramadan, especially in this hot and arid weather and it is the principal cause of some health complications like kidneys stones and urinary tract infections, etc. To avoid this, it is highly recommended to provide the body with adequate amounts of water after iftar. Getting sufficient water is also necessary for the detoxification of the body and for this purpose, you can add lemon in water, as it has many antioxidant tendencies and it also elevates the body’s citrate level. Watermelons and cucumbers are highly recommended as they are rich in water content. Sodium and caffeine intake is to be kept to a minimum as it triggers thirst and causes water loss from the body.

Do not Skip Suhoor

Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal that Muslims have before initiating their fast. Suhoor is a Prophetic tradition and the most important meal of the day during the month of Ramadan. The diet change in the month of Ramadan might come as a shock to the body and Suhoor plays an important role regulating the balance and preparing the body for a fast. It is the meal that provides the body with the energy to function and go through the day till iftar and avoiding Suhoor might cause low blood pressure, low blood sugar, dizziness and ultimately fainting.

Exercise

A healthy diet goes hand in hand with healthy activities, so in order to stay fit, you are supposed to stay active in Ramadan. A thirty-minute walk after iftar will lower your stress level, improve digestion and metabolic activity, strengthen your muscles and will also help you lose weight. However, exercising during a fast is not recommendable as it will significantly drop your water level and cause extreme muscle fatigue and exhaustion. The best time to work out is after the Taraweeh prayer when you have enough water and food in your system to keep the body functioning efficiently.